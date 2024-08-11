Lily Williams – Losing My Accent

Rising singer-songwriter Lily Williams has shared her new EP, Losing My Accent, available everywhere now via Overall Recordings/Atlantic Records.

The EP includes title track “Losing My Accent” along with the deeply personal songs, “Every Storm,” “If I Don’t Like You,” “Love You To Death,” “Learning Curve“ and “Things That Fall.” Brand new songs include “Happy To Be Sad” and “It All Makes Sense.”

“I spent my whole life growing up in England, all my family and childhood memories are still there,” says Williams. “It’s strange and sad to have been living in California for 3 years and to have already begun to lose my accent I have had for my entire life. In some ways, I feel like this realization has walked me across the line of ‘kid’ into ‘adult’. The past two years I found home in a new place, I got married to the love of my life, I walked my friends through some of the toughest times of their lives, I missed home, I started losing my accent. These songs are a window into my life as I learn to love change. I hope they meet you where you’re at and give you peace, comfort, and joy as you enter into new seasons of your own life!”

#allthepeopleilove