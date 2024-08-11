Grace Bowers – Wine On Venus

Breakthrough guitarist, songwriter and bandleader Grace Bowers’ highly anticipated debut album, Wine On Venus, is out now.

In celebration of the new music, Bowers will make her late-night television debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this Monday, August 12 with her band, The Hodge Podge, and released a new live performance video for album track “Madame President.”

Of “Madame President,” Bowers shares, “We wrote ‘Madame President’ wanting to see change in the world today. Women are competing within the highest circles now and we hope to see that momentum grow for the world to transform.”

Produced by John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Wine On Venus captures the one-of-a-kind energy of Bowers’ live performances with The Hodge Podge.

In addition to Bowers (guitar), the record features Joshua Blaylock (keys), Brandon Combs (drums), Eric Fortaleza(bass), Esther Okai-Tetteh (vocals) and Prince Parker (guitar) as well as songwriting collaborations with respected artists such as Ben Chapman, Meg McRee, Maggie Rose and Lucie Silvas.

GRACE BOWERS & THE HODGE PODGE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 13—Los Angeles, CA—Desert 5 Spot

September 7—Mill Valley, CA—Sound Summit 2024

September 9— La Vista, NE—The Astro+

September 10—Wichita, KS—WAVE+

September 11—Santa Fe, NM—The Santa Fe Opera House+

September 13—Telluride, CO—Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

September 15—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 18—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore*

September 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE*

September 20—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 22—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival

September 29—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

October 11—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Revival

November 1—Ebisu, Japan—Blue Note Place

November 2—Tokyo, Japan—Blue Note

November 3—Tokyo, Japan—Blue Note

December 7—New York, NY—The Beacon Theatre#

December 8—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge

December 14—St. Louis, MO—The Factory#

December 15—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater#

December 16—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium#

December 21—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore

May 2, 2025—Miramar Beach, FL—Sun Sand and Soul

*supporting The Red Clay Strays

+supporting Gary Clark Jr.

#with Allman Betts Revival

#grace_bowers