Native Harrow – I Wanna Thank You

Native Harrow release their new single ‘I Wanna Thank You’.

This ’intimate soulful love letter’ is a bluesy love song for the one who you watch sleeping and think “this person is so beautiful, I’ll never be the same now that I know them”. It’s a song to thank the person who does right by you and is a rock in your ever changing world. Wanting to keep it simple and tasteful, the band replicate the tenderness throughout their lyrics and vocals. This single is the final taster of their forthcoming album Divided Kind out 13th September.

The Philly-based duo have remained largely independent throughout their career – musically, professionally, and aesthetically, since their beginning, meticulously crafting and perfecting a sound that is melded together from pieces of folk, soul, and rock n’ roll. They continue this ethos with ‘I Wanna Thank You’ and continue to build the excitement in anticipation for their forthcoming album.

Recorded in the early Summer of 2023 near Brighton, ‘I Wanna Thank You’ was the first track the duo ever recorded that started with just vocal and bass. Speaking of the track, guitarist Stephen says, “We lived in Hassocks for two years, in a bright and open flat that defied England’s notorious dismal grey skies with nearly constant sunshine and light. We wanted the track to reflect the intimacy, immediacy, and warmth of Devin’s lyric, setting up a U47 in the centre of our living room for Devin’s vocal. For the guitar track, I used my Gretsch and the part reminds me of a favourite guitarist of mine, Cornell Dupree. Alex Hall added the drums in his Chicago studio and mixed the record just a few weeks later. I’m particularly proud of how the time seems to dissipate after the first chorus, the guitar snakes off into infinity and it seems like time stops, before it starts again”.

Frontwoman Devin continues, “Some people might bristle at the line “I owe you for showing me the light” because owing someone is a topic of debate amongst the singularly independent being, but if you’ve ever been in a dark place and someone you love stayed with you and clothed and fed you, listened to you, held you and gave you light, you do owe them. You owe them the respect and dignity of a thank you”

September 3rd – The Folklore Rooms / Brighton UK

September 6th – The Blue Basement: Third Man / London UK

September 15th – Johnny Brenda’s / Philadelphia PA

October 5th – Lonesome Rose / San Antonio TX

#native_harrow