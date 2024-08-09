Lehla Samia – Proud To Be Your Girl

Today, rising R&B artist Lehla Samia unveiled her new single “Proud To Be Your Girl,” via Yo Gotti’s CMG Records and Interscope Records.

Lehla’s new single was also produced by Grammy award-winning producers Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox, who have worked with a wide array of acclaimed singers like Usher, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige and many more. With the new single, Lehla showcases her powerful vocals and songwriting capabilities that solidified her potential to develop into of the music industry’s most promising crooners.

The new single comes 2 years after the Delaware native signed to Gotti’s CMG, marking the first woman to join the imprint’s ranks and signaling CMG’s expansion into the R&B sector.

#lehlasamia