Latto – Sugar Honey Iced Tea

Today, ATL-based Grammy nominated Queen of the Souf rapper Latto aka Big Mama releases her highly anticipated third studio album Sugar Honey Iced Tea via RCA Records.

Today she also releases the video for the album’s first track “Georgia Peach.”

The album is centered around Latto’s Georgia Southern roots and displays her signature raw, witty lyricism over magnetic beats. The 21-track album features A-List Southern artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Coco Jones, Young Nudy, Flo Milli, Teezo Touchdown and more. This release follows the release of the singles “Big Mama,” “Sunday Service,” “Put It On Da Floor” and latter two track’s respective remixes.

With over 1 billion streams worldwide across all platforms and accolades continuing to rack up from her success, Latto has the stage to become a global superstar.

