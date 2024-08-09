Chokecherry – No Other Place

San Francisco Shoegaze x Grunge Pop Act Chokecherry share video for the new single “No Other Place.”

San Francisco shoe gaze x grunge pop trio chokecherry — comprised of vocalist/guitarist Izzie Clark and bassist/vocalist E. Scarlett Levinson, along with drummer Abri Crocitto — announced their signing to Fearless Records earlier this summer.

It’s a fast-paced, electric shock of a track that spotlights the heavier aspects of chokecherry’s sound. Ethereal vocals in the verses give way to a cathartic yell in the chorus — it’s the band’s “f**k you” to that tiny but vocal voice inside your head that tells you you’re not enough.

“This song is about fighting off the metaphorical mean person in your head,” says Clark. “It’s a battle cry. It’s also sort of an abstract encapsulation of a very complex feeling of trying to love and forgive yourself. This is a snapshot of being at war with yourself, but at the end, it feels like a catharsis. I had a ton of fun writing in a new tuning for this one, and writing the song with [producer] Zach Tuch; we had just met him that day and by the end of the session had a song in hand that we all loved and had become great friends.”

Levinson concurs, saying, “This was an incredibly collaborative writing process and we loved the result. Vocal lines became guitar solos became hooks — it was a daylong group brainstorm that yielded magnetic results. Massive shout out to the magical ways of producer Zach Tuch. This song is two self-conscious voices dueling in your head; the metaphorical hypercritical devil and soothing, forgiving angel are sitting on your shoulders exchanging verbal blows.”

#chokecherry4ever