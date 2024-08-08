Siobhán Winifred – Don’t Do Well Alone

Rising London star Siobhán Winifred has shared details of her debut EP, Don’t Do Well Alone out 27th September on Chess Club Records.

Today Siobhán is also releasing the EP’s title track & new single “Don’t Do Well Alone” – alongside a new video directed by Chaz Rudd.

Carving out a unique space of her own, Siobhán’s affecting brand of deftly pop-tinged indie-rock has already seen her venture on tours across the UK & Ireland this year with Rachel Chinouriri, Nieve Ella, and The Academic – as well as opening for Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park. In July of this year, Siobhán was chosen as a Spotify RADAR UK & IE: First Listen artist, following in the footsteps of The Last Dinner Party, CMAT and Olivia Dean.

Siobhán’s songwriting is marked by an unflinching vulnerability and relatable depth that belies her age. Her new single, “Don’t Do Well Alone,” starkly contrasts the isolation of personal demons with the exhilarating freedom of her live performances.

Speaking more on the inspiration behind the new single, Siobhán said:

“Don’t Do Well Alone is like a diary entry confessional about the anxiety and imposter syndrome I often feel. I feel alive when I’m performing on stage, but when I’m by myself, the anxiety and overthinking crawls back in and I can become very self-critical. I wanted the euphoria of performing to be captured through the production (this is my first song with trumpets!) and the intensely vulnerable lyrics to show how hard dealing with anxiety can be. It feels like Sam Fender meets Phoebe Bridgers – two huge influences of mine. I want Don’t Do Well Alone to serve as a reminder to people that they’re not alone in how they feel, but also that they should reach out for help instead of suffering in silence.”

Siobhán Winifred’s debut headline tour, kicking off this October, has ignited a frenzy among fans. London and Glasgow dates sold out almost instantly, with Bristol and Birmingham dates set to follow suit. The singer-songwriter is cultivating a passionate and loyal following, fuelled by the success of recent singles “Lungs” and “Killer,” both set to feature on her eagerly anticipated debut EP.

Speaking ahead of the release of her debut EP, Siobhán said:

“I wanted ‘Don’t Do Well Alone’ to be the EP title because it really encapsulates the feeling running through each song. They all cover mental health, feeling lost and alone, and the decisions we make when we feel like that. I also kind of see it as an imperative. You shouldn’t do well alone. You’re supposed to have a community, a support system, people to lift you up. So it’s almost a reminder to myself, not only do I not do well alone, but I shouldn’t do well alone – that’s the whole point.”

October

05 – Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester

06 – The Poetry Club, Glasgow (Sold Out)

08 – Hare & Hounds 2, Birmingham

09 – Exchange, Bristol

15 – The Lower Third, London (Sold Out)

#siobhanwinifred