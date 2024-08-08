Melanie MacLaren – Get It Back

Nashville’s Melanie MacLaren continues her creative journey with the release of her single “Get it Back,” which is out today via ToneTree. With this song, Melanie has mastered the art of creating infectiously arranged melodies that cleverly mask the song’s dark subject matter.

“I wrote this song at a time when it was hard for me to be poetic, about things that are hard for me to see poetically,” Melanie told Atwood Magazine. “I think a lot of the time there’s this pressure for writers to derive a lesson out of grief and for artists to romanticize loss— but doing that doesn’t feel authentic to my voice. There’s a coarse beauty in reality and a resigned beauty in being blunt. And I wanted to celebrate that with a song that feels radiant and life-affirming in the face of unequivocally cataclysmic facts.”

“Get it Back” is from a body of work that was written coming out of a time in life marred by grief, illness, and the loss of family members. The songs on this project are an ode to seeing things as they are— without mythology, without manmade glory. “Get it Back” follows the release of “Heaven Is” which offered up a reality check on the afterlife, told through Melanie’s lyrical filter which has been described as “haunting yet humorous” and possessing a “sentimental cynicism” that “oozes with Gen-Z relatability.” This duality shines through in all aspects of her music— she’s a classic finger-style guitar who grew up playing classical but uses ambient beds and distorted traditional instruments to punctuate her compositions. Melanie is a realist at her core, with a gift for language that extracts beauty from even the darkest reality and a unique ability to blend a tongue-in-cheek sensibility with timeless style.

