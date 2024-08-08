Katy Perry – Lifetimes

Today, Katy Perry unveiled her new single, “LIFETIMES,” a shimmering, high-octane reflection on the infinity of love. The song is from her new album, 143, which will be released on September 20 via Capitol Records.

Complementing the summertime vibe of the song, the official video directed by Stillz (Bad Bunny, Rosalía) was shot in beautiful Ibiza, Spain.

“‘LIFETIMES is a song about eternal love,” says Katy Perry. “It’s about finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life. A soulmate doesn’t always have to come in the form of a partner – it can come in all different ways, a child, a best friend, a pet. For me it is my daughter – I ask her every night, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ She says yes, and I feel found. You’ll find each other, over and over again, for lifetimes.”

Available for pre-order, 143 is a sexy, fearless return to form for the multifaceted musician. Jam-packed with the kind of celebratory and provocative pop anthems fans have come to love, it’s an album with a lot of heart – and a lot of BPM.

On Friday, September 20, Katy will headline her sold-out show at Rock in Rio in Brazil, marking her first performance at the Rio de Janeiro festival since 2015. She will also headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, September 28.

