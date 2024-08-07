Total Tommy – Real

Buzzy new Sydney/Eora artist total tommy today returns with new single, “REAL” via [PIAS] Recordings.

The singles released so far were written during a period in which total tommy went through a breakup, moved cities, came out as queer and met her now-wife.

“REAL” is a breakup song that uses gleaming guitars to create a soaring, ecstatic intensity — it walks a line between gothy post-punk and driving indie rock.

On the new single, total tommy says -“‘REAL’ is about the dizziness of that post breakup time, where you’re dipping in and out of reality. It’s the whirlwind of irrational thoughts you have about whether your decision was right, and the guilt of breaking someone’s heart. It’s the reminiscing, the hurt, the love that stays for a while after. But ultimately, knowing you did the right thing for yourself.”

