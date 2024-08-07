The Magazine For Emerging Women in Music

Lunar Vacation – Tom

Alex Teitz
Lunar Vacation by Alexa Viscius

Decatur, GA-based band Lunar Vacation will release their fearless sophomore album Everything Matters, Everything’s Fire next month, and today they share another single from the forthcoming record. “Tom,” out today,

Everything-Matters-Everythings-Fire

“Tom” is a song that lyricist/vocalist/guitarist Gep Repasky began writing many years ago and was initially named after Tom Schwartz, of Vanderpump Rules / Scandoval fame. “After revisiting the song years later, I decided to make it less serious and revise some of the lyrics. It ended up being about unrequited ‘love’ between me and a coworker who I didn’t know was gay,” shares Gep. “Tom” is a blinding pop song, filled with the possibilities that a crush engenders, even though it began as a song about trying to emulate a reality TV villain’s maddening, happy-go-lucky approach to even the most dire situations. Watch the John J. Andrews-directed and animated video.

Tonight, at the Atlanta Braves vs. Brewers game, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will have the chance to receive a 7″ vinyl record of “Tom.” Braves pitcher Spencer Strider hand-selected his three favorite Atlanta bands – Lunar Vacation, plus Trash Panda and Dinner Time – to collaborate with, and each will have 5,000 vinyl available for giveaway at the game. Strider says, “I remember exactly when and where I first heard Lunar Vacation—that’s how immediately they became one of my favorite groups. When I learned they were from Atlanta, it exponentially increased the enjoyment I derive from their music. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have followed their maturation and growth from the beginning.”

Lunar Vacation Tour Dates

Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Criminal Records (In-store performance)

Sep 14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

Oct 30 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

Oct 31 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

Nov 2 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

Nov 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Cour

Nov 7 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo~

Nov 8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO~

Nov 9 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

Nov 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre~

Nov 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium~

Nov 15 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park~

Nov 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas~

Nov 17 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre~

Nov 19 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom~

Nov 20 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center~

Nov 22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (The Stuffing)~

Nov 23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern~

~with Manchester Orchestra & Thrice

^ with Thrice

