Luna Li – Bon Voyage

Today, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Luna Li shares the newest single “Bon Voyage” from her upcoming album When a Thought Grows Wings out August 23rd via In Real Life/AWAL.

The song is the perfect album closer where Li flexes her full range of her compositional talents, layering surging string swells, winsome harp ripples, and woodwinds into a soaring orchestra. Lyrically inspired by a misheard Melody’s Echo Chamber lyric, the track underscores an explorative and exhilarating new era of Luna Li.

About the song Li reflected, “‘Bon Voyage’ is one of my favorite songs on this record. It combines all of the things that I love – string & woodwind arrangements, sweeping harp, psychedelic guitars, driving drums, and yearning, questioning lyrics. I pushed to have this song as a single because even though it’s a perfect closer I didn’t want it to get lost at the end of the record. I’m really proud of the work that Andrew and I did on this one.”

FULL 2024 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Sep 10 – Voodoo Room at House of Blues / San Diego, CA

Sep 11 – Valley Bar / Phoenix, AZ

Sep 13 – Empire Control Room / Austin, TX

Sep 14 – Club Dada / Dallas, TX

Sep 15 – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs / Houston, TX

Sep 17 – The Masquerade – Altar / Atlanta, GA

Sep 19 – Cat’s Cradle – Back Room / Carrboro, NC

Sep 20 – PhilaMOCA / Philadelphia, PA

Sep 21 – The Red Room at Cafe 939 / Boston, MA

Sep 23 – Bowery Ballroom / New York, NY

Sep 24 – Union Stage / Washington, DC

Sep 26 – Bar Le Ritz PDB / Montreal, QC

Sep 28 – The Danforth Music Hall / Toronto, ON

Sep 30 – Schubas Tavern / Chicago, IL

Oct 3 – Globe Hall / Denver, CO

Oct 4 – Kilby Court / Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 6 – Madame Lou’s / Seattle, WA

Oct 7 – Fortune Sound Club / Vancouver, BC

Oct 8 – Polaris Hall / Portland, OR

Oct 10 – Little Saint / Healdsburg, CA

Oct 11 – The Independent / San Francisco, CA

Oct 12 – Constellation Room / Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 – Troubadour / Los Angeles, CA

