Anya Marina – Girl Sh*t
Today, acclaimed singer-songwriter Anya Marina shares the lyric video for “Girl Shit” via Good Rope Records.
Today is also the beginning of physical pre-orders for her upcoming album Asteroid on vinyl, CD, and bundles.
Marina sings about girls growing up and growing strong over a compilation of childhood photos featuring some of the most treasured women in Marina’s life including actress and bestie Kate Walsh, comedian Nikki Glaser, her sister, mother, grandmother, and many longtime friends and childhood companions.
Around the onset of the pandemic, like a lot of us who were feeling isolated and disconnected, Marina started to participate in regular group chats. For Marina, those group chats included many of the women featured in her new lyric video. One group in particular, started by Nikki Glaser and dubbed “Girls Chat,” became a creative community for Marina:
“I was in a songwriting group, headed by Austin, Texas-based songwriter Bob Schneider, wherein he would give us a prompt every week. One week the prompt was ‘girl shit.’ I quickly wrote an ode to girlhood and to these inspiring, hilarious, deep, wise women in my life, and sent it to the GC.
I immediately got such great feedback from Nikki et al that I continued. Soon the demo turned into a fully fleshed out song and I recorded it in Woodstock with my producer Kevin Salem.”
ANYA MARINA LIVE 2024
*All Dates w/ Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour Except September 22, co-headline with Matt Pond PA in Portland OR
AUGUST
16 – Springfield, MO – Juanita K Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
17 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Century Casino Cape Girardeau – 7pm
17 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Century Casino Cape Girardeau – 9:30pm
23 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel
24 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel
SEPTEMBER
20 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort
21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts – 4PM
21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts – 7PM
22 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios – co-headline w Matt Pond
OCTOBER
11 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter Crouse Hinds
12 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
13 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre
24 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theatre at Broward Ctr For Performing Arts
25 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theatre at Broward Ctr For Performing Arts
26 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts – 7PM
26- Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts – 9:30PM
NOVEMBER
1 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
2 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theatre
8 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
9 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place – 7PM
9 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place – 9:30PM
10 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place – 7PM
14 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear
15- Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear
16 – Greenville, SC – Peace Concert Hall – Peace Center
22 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre
23 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
DECEMBER
12 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre
13 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre – 7PM
13 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre – 9:30PM
14 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts – 7PM
14 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts – 9:30PM
27 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theatre
28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditiorium
