Anya Marina – Girl Sh*t

Today, acclaimed singer-songwriter Anya Marina shares the lyric video for “Girl Shit” via Good Rope Records.

Today is also the beginning of physical pre-orders for her upcoming album Asteroid on vinyl, CD, and bundles.

Marina sings about girls growing up and growing strong over a compilation of childhood photos featuring some of the most treasured women in Marina’s life including actress and bestie Kate Walsh, comedian Nikki Glaser, her sister, mother, grandmother, and many longtime friends and childhood companions.

Around the onset of the pandemic, like a lot of us who were feeling isolated and disconnected, Marina started to participate in regular group chats. For Marina, those group chats included many of the women featured in her new lyric video. One group in particular, started by Nikki Glaser and dubbed “Girls Chat,” became a creative community for Marina:

“I was in a songwriting group, headed by Austin, Texas-based songwriter Bob Schneider, wherein he would give us a prompt every week. One week the prompt was ‘girl shit.’ I quickly wrote an ode to girlhood and to these inspiring, hilarious, deep, wise women in my life, and sent it to the GC.

I immediately got such great feedback from Nikki et al that I continued. Soon the demo turned into a fully fleshed out song and I recorded it in Woodstock with my producer Kevin Salem.”

ANYA MARINA LIVE 2024

*All Dates w/ Nikki Glaser: Alive and Unwell Tour Except September 22, co-headline with Matt Pond PA in Portland OR

AUGUST

16 – Springfield, MO – Juanita K Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

17 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Century Casino Cape Girardeau – 7pm

17 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Century Casino Cape Girardeau – 9:30pm

23 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel

24 – Battle Creek, MI – FireKeepers Casino Hotel

SEPTEMBER

20 – Lincoln, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort

21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts – 4PM

21 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center For The Arts – 7PM

22 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios – co-headline w Matt Pond

OCTOBER

11 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter Crouse Hinds

12 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

13 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Theatre

24 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theatre at Broward Ctr For Performing Arts

25 – Ft Lauderdale, FL – Au-Rene Theatre at Broward Ctr For Performing Arts

26 – Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts – 7PM

26- Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts – 9:30PM

NOVEMBER

1 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

2 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theatre

8 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre

9 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place – 7PM

9 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place – 9:30PM

10 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place – 7PM

14 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear

15- Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center at Cape Fear

16 – Greenville, SC – Peace Concert Hall – Peace Center

22 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre

23 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

DECEMBER

12 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre

13 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre – 7PM

13 – Concord, NH – Chubb Theatre – 9:30PM

14 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts – 7PM

14 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center for the Performing Arts – 9:30PM

27 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theatre

28 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditiorium

