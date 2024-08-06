Shower Curtain – Words From A Wishing Well

Shower Curtain, the four-piece NYC band led by Brazilian-American artist Victoria Winter, are thrilled to announce their debut album words from a wishing well due out Friday, October 18 via Angel Tapes/Fire Talk Records.

Arriving with the announcement is lead single “wish u well” and its official music video, which offers a preview of the sonically swirling but complex echo chamber of early adulthood captured by Victoria and her bandmates; Cody Hudgins (Crate) on bass, Ethan Williams (Punchlove) on guitar, and Sean Terrell (Fasting) on drums. Self-produced with Williams, “wish u well” serves as an ode to the early bedroom pop beginnings of Shower Curtain whilst showcasing how the band has grown leaps and bounds through break-up musings and layered guitar riffs.

“‘wish u well’ is about the feeling of having the rug swept from underneath you,” says bandleader Victoria Winter. “In a lot of ways, I think this song is a lot of what my teenage self wished the project could create. That vision has long changed and I am definitely aware of this song not having the more shoegaze and heavier grunge elements that represent the project’s new phase and is more similar to the old phase of Shower Curtain. Yet, I still think its production is unmatched and next level between Ethan and I.”

The music video for the track is out now, directed by Trevor Scholl (Been Stellar) and starring Brenna Gonzalez (Lola Star) which features Gonzalez picking up emotional baggage to the point of exhaustion. On creating the video, Trevor says, “It’s an ode to the mentally healing aspect of going for a walk and how stepping out invites the unexplainable. I wanted to capture the sense of exploration found in fantasy films while capturing places we frequent and not relying on overtly “magical” props. ‘wish u well’ is a wistful and bittersweet song. I ultimately wanted to extend these emotions with a daydream in a video.”

Shower Curtain Live

Thu. Aug 1 – Troy, NY @ No Fun *

Fri. Aug 2 – Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean *

Tue. Aug 6 – Montclair, NJ @ The Meatlocker ^&

Wed. Aug 7 – Baltimore, MD @ Otto Bar ^

Thu. Aug 8 – Boston, MA @ The Tourist Trap ^&

Sat. Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Philly Style &

Mon. Sep 23 – New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

* w/ Joyer

^ w/ Flooding

& w/ Bleary Eyed

# w/ Winter & Computerwife (DJ)

#showerrcurtain