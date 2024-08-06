Pharmakon – Maggot Mass

Since the early 2010s, Margaret Chardiet’s work under the moniker Pharmakon has used sound art techniques to cultivate expansive industrial atmospheres. Today, [August 6, 2024] Pharmakon returns with her fifth studio record, Maggot Mass, out 10/4 via long-standing label home Sacred Bones. It arrives after a five year hiatus — written about repulsion towards the toxic relationship humans have created with the environment. About self and each other’s destruction.

Along with the announcement, Pharmakon releases the new single “Wither and Warp.”

It came to life after a vivid dream about ego death, in which the concept of self disappeared and Chardiet faded into the earth. Opening with the sticky sound of buzzing insects, the nearly nine-minute track manifests as a swamp of nasty drones and sludgy guitars. “As rotting matter / I will make / A good mother / Wet nurse to carrion feeders / Suckling from my wither and warp,” Chardiet snarls in the opening lines. It’s a fittingintroduction to an album that confronts our capitalistic society head on.

On the track, Pharmakon shares: “The lyrics for this song began with a euphoric and vividly hallucinatory dream. In it, “I” did not exist, simply was. Without memory, identity, or ego. Suspended outside of time – only present moment. Oblivion. Without true thought, merely sensations that felt as comforting as they were unfamiliar: I sensed the prickled growing pains of an extending root, and the tingle of minerals soaking through it. I heard a chattering flow of information pass through me, all chemical communication. A vague awareness collected slowly, of being the moss that cushioned a stone. Enraptured in the beauty of existence as a plant, a producer who takes only sun, air, and water to reciprocate multitudes in return.

In this dream, I my “self” was dead. I had passed away into the earth, becoming part of it, or many parts of it – through the divine transfiguration of decay. And I was more content in this mode of being than I ever was with life as a human. This dream-logic hinged upon the hope that when we die, the body merely breaks down back into the energy that was trapped inside its’ matter. And all the carrion-eaters who might devour “you” will surely take “you” into “them”, rendering your death back into the folds of life. This song represents the ecstasy of that dream… joy in (a lack of) existence, the self scattered throughout many forms of being.

How sweet the vision of a death without waste. But as always, we must awaken from such sweet dreams…”

Maggot Mass is bred out of a disgust for the dysfunctional relationship that humans have developed with our environment and the rest of life on earth. It touches on the wounds of loneliness inflicted by that broken bond, and asks us to face the mirror in acknowledgement of our personal and systemic culpability.

What peace can be made with privilege, when we understand the true cost of our comfort is death and not dollar? What peace can be made with death when we impose on it the same bankrupt pecking order in which we organize our lives? To what extent is life worth living in the solitude of this self-imposed species loneliness?

Human beings measure our worth only in relation to our selves, on the scale of an endless and exponential accumulation of things. This is what we call wealth. This is what we deem to be power. We calculate our meaning in money, assets and objects. Influence, superiority, and control. Western heritage dictates a hierarchy of beings, and places ourselves at the very apex of evolution. We think of ourselves as somehow separate from the rest of the “natural world,” its’ primary narrators, and at the center of every orbit. This delusion transforms bodies into objects, land into property, and people into expendable tools.

If our value were determined instead by the richness of our reciprocation to the very fabric of being, the very existence of existence, our role in the ecosystem of land and of people… then who could say that a human being has more worth than a measly maggot?

A maggot eats death and alchemizes it back into life: breaking down matter and recycling its’ nutrients. One gift begets another. It soon undergoes its’ miraculous transfiguration into a fly, and continues on to pollinate 70% of plants: midwives and messengers to the flora of Earth. And we? We pollute instead of pollinate. A select few profit from scouring, pillaging and staining the dirt at the expense of the many, with net losses to the diversity of life on the planet, and by the degradation and death of those who are trampled just to serve their greed.

In an attempt to reconcile grief and loss on both a personal and global scale, I sought solace by envisioning rebirth through death. I longed to revel in the reciprocation of decay, to celebrate the beauty of regeneration through degeneration. But these dreams were impossible not to wake from, and I had to acknowledge the gaping chasm between those possibilities for communion with the earth and the feasibility of that connection in this reality, under the thumb of our ruling systems. The grip of capital that squeezes dry every facet of our lives and even our deaths.. I imagined one of many possible paths through this chasm. What if our final choice, our last act and lasting legacy was one of giving back what we received from the chaos of creation. If we gave not only our lives but our deaths to the cause of the existence of existence…

Lyrically, in the past I didn’t allow myself to rhyme, use traditional structures of poetry, and avoided pronouns at all costs. So this time I incorporated all of those tropes, and wrote from a more familiar and direct voice to the listener. I also wanted to explore new ways of using my voice besides speaking or screaming, and experimented with new vocalizations balancing strain and hoarseness with melody and cadence.

Compositionally, I never allowed myself to use any traditional song structures, and this time allowed myself to dabble into “music” instead of strictly “noise”. This resulted in “solos” and “bridges” and “verses and choruses” sprinkled throughout the record.

LIVE DATES

9/30 – Innsbruck, AT @ PMK

10/1 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

10/2 – Frankfurt, DE @ WW2 Bunker

10/3 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

10/5 – Uppsala, SE @ Otherworldly Festival

10/6 – Oslo, SE @ Vaterland

10/7 – Jonkoping, SE @ The Hush Hush Club

10/8 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

10/9 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

10/11 – Nijmegen, NL @ Soulcrusher

10/12 – Brussels, BE @ Magasin 4

10/13 – London, UK @ Underworld

10/15 – Dunkirk, FR @ 4Ecluses

10/17 – Berlin, DE @ Cassiopeia

10/18 – Poznań, PL @ Pawilion

10/19 – Lodz, PL @ DOM

10/20 – Prague, CZ @ Bike Jesus

10/21 – Brno, CZ @ Kabinet Muz

10/22 – Budapest, HU @ Instant

10/23 – Zagreb, HR @Mochvara

10/25 – Ljubljana, SL @ Gromka

10/26 – Bologna, IT @ Improved Sequence II Festival

