Emily Frembgen – No Hard Feelings

“It’s hard to remember that not everybody’s gonna let you down, even though a lot of people do.” This refrain is a meaningful leap forward for Emily Frembgen who has announced her brand new country-tinged indie-folk album No Hard Feelings due out September 13 on Don Giovanni Records. The new collection explores Emily’s past and the echoes of alienation that inform her present. Crafting the new album created space for Emily to delve into her family life for the first time, while also making sure to provide listeners with a stomping good time.

Lead single “Are You Listening?,” released today alongside an official video, is a celebration of the good things and good people in life.

Armed with hard earned wisdom that things are constantly in flux she sings, “The world doesn’t run out of people to love you/Stop thinking that it does,” which is the most optimistic line she’s written to date. Emily shares, “When you don’t have much family you cling onto friendships for dear life. This song was me reminding myself to not give up. And what Bruce Martin came up with on piano, inspired by Warren Zevon’s “Carmelita” is the coolest touch.”

