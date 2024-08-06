Circle The Earth – Numb

Female-fronted, multicultural band Circle The Earth, who stretch the boundaries of rock with funk swagger, jazz fluidity, and pop universality, has officially introduced their new era and iteration with the release of their new single “Numb.”

The pop rock track – written by Adrian Jones and produced by Erik Ron (Staind, Godsmack, Bush) – showcases new front woman Aviva Scott processing the rollercoaster of a toxic relationship set against ripping electric guitar and clashing cymbals. The palpable momentum culminates on a disarmingly chantable chorus: “When I’m numb, I feel everything.”

“‘Numb’ is a revelation that it is impossible to cover your emotions with temporary comforts like drugs and alcohol,” shares Scott. “It is essential to confront difficult emotions with a sober mind in order to genuinely heal and grow.”

Channeling the boundary-breaking energy that only music can bring to the world, Circle The Earth quite literally represents three continents and four countries. Founded in 2018 by bassist Michael McBay, the Los Angeles-based quintet notably features Japanese guitarist Kazuki Tokaji, Brazilian drummer Sandro Feliciano, Taiwanese keyboardist Sandy Chao Wang, and vocal dynamo and native Angeleno Aviva Scott.

By subverting any and all expectations, Circle The Earth crash landed as a phenomenon with their debut in 2020. The group gained traction with the singles “Dead,” “Diamonds,” and “Sweetest Pain,” paving the way for their 2023 EP Hey Goodbye, mostly produced by Ethan Kaufman (Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera, DOROTHY). In 2024, Circle The Earth released the single “Maniac On Mute” and formally welcomed Aviva onto the mic at the suggestion of legendary songwriter Diane Warren.

“Having Aviva as our new lead singer has elevated the band to a whole new level of excellence, excitement, and energy,” says McBay. “All of us are fired up for our next round of releases and concerts!”

CIRCLE THE EARTH TOUR DATES

Sunday, August 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Saturday, August 17 – Montclair, CA @ The Canyon

Tuesday, August 20 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky a Go Go

Tuesday, August 27 – West Hollywood, CA @ Hotel Ziggy

Thursday, September 5 – Agoura Hills, CA @ The Canyon Club (opening for Patty Smyth)

Friday, October 25 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

Friday, November 22 – Montclair, CA @ The Canyon

