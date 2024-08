Adrianne Lenker – Once A Bunch

Earlier this year, Adrianne Lenker released her beloved new album Bright Future via 4AD.

Today, Lenker shares the new single “Once a Bunch.”

Recorded during the Bright Future sessions and originally only appearing on the Japanese CD release of the album, the sweet, country-tinged single – already a live favorite – is seeing its wide release for the first time. This fall, a 7″ edition of “Once a Bunch” will be released via independent record stores.

Adrianne will be embarking on a totally sold-out North American tour this upcoming fall.

ADRIANNE LENKER TOUR DATES:

Mon. Nov. 11 – Northampton, MA @ Academy Of Music Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

Wed. Nov. 13 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Shubert Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

Fri. Nov. 15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ^ SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

Mon. Nov. 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre ^ SOLD OUT

Thu. Nov. 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^ SOLD OUT

Fri. Nov. 22 – Durham, NC @ Page Auditorium ^ SOLD OUT

Sat. Nov. 23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^ SOLD OUT

Mon. Nov. 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ SOLD OUT

^ w/ Suzanne Vallie

