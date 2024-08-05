OH HE DEAD – Ugly

Washington DC-based indie soul band Oh He Dead have shared their latest single, “Artemis,” available now via their own Wally Baba Records.

“Artemis” heralds Oh He Dead’s eagerly anticipated third studio album, Ugly, due everywhere on Friday, August 23.

“My favorite song on the Ugly album is ‘Artemis,’ of course,” says Oh He Dead frontwoman CJ Johnson. “I heard the instrumental and immediately had this full body rush of like how much I love the moon, and how I feel about the moon. It was instantaneous – this is my love song to the moon. It is almost like a prayer. And yeah….I feel like I have a relationship with the moon, honestly, a lot of people I know feel like that. We all just have to take the time to stop and appreciate it from time to time, and I hope that this song helps people do that. I found out recently that my name is a nickname for Artemis, and Artemis is the Greek goddess of the moon. So that’s how I came up with the title.”

The origins of Oh He Dead run deep, forged from the years-long relationship between frontwoman CJ Johnson and manager/collaborator Claire Newbegin which started when the latter taught Johnson in high school history and musical theater. “Whether as Rizzo in Grease or Maureen in Rent, she was just a forcefield,” Newbegin says. “By the time she graduated, I’m pretty sure the whole school knew she was going to be a rock star of sorts.”

Oh He Dead rounded out over the ensuing years, adding Alex Salser (guitar), Adam Ashforth (drums), Piano Whitman (keys), John Daise (bass), and Colin Sidley (bass). The band officially broke through in 2018 after recording the groovy “Lonely Sometimes” at Salser’s studio, The Lily Pad, located in a converted barn in the wilds of Virginia. After submitting the video to NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest, the track went viral, attracting fans far afield of their beloved DC. Their self-titled debut album followed that same year, introducing the band with several songs Johnson wrote while still in high school.

The close-knit crew developed further by playing live as often as possible, winning over audiences across the country with their contagious joy and Johnson’s powerful voice and on-stage presence. Pretty arrived in 2023, earning national acclaim for a soulful approach that fuses pain and joy into a sound as smooth and lux as leather, but also rich with levity like a feather in flight. Those same contrasts and contradictions that fuel their music are perhaps best summed up by the origin of the band’s distinctive moniker. When asked what happened to a cheating boy who was shot by his lover in a song of hers, Johnson responded bluntly, “Oh, he dead.”

A suite of songs that encompasses everything from death to new love, Ugly now acts as a kind of foil to the poppy, polished Pretty, more akin to what Johnson describes as “your insides – whatever you write in your journal at 4:00 a.m. Homemade, raw, acoustic, sexy and messy.” Mixed and mastered by Jimmy Mansfield, the album was a true labor of love, recorded over late nights in Salser’s barn studio, where the band tweaked and twisted songs to their formidable will. From the bombastic “Tell Me” (featuring The Honeynut Horns) and the slinky, ominous “Two Days” to the driving “Moonshine,” brassy, warm-hearted “Is It My Love,” and inner blues of the album-closing “Cover Me,” Ugly sees Oh He Dead visiting upon yin and yang, birth and death, beauty and ugliness, somehow straddling opposing worlds yet somehow keeping its feet moving until gravity wins out.

“Ugly is not meant to be just sad,” CJ Johnson says. “All the songs are about the beauty of the darkness that leads to more light.”

#ohhedead