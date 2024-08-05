Ece Era – You Know What Goes Down

Turkish-based electronic musician Ece Era (pronounced “edge-uh air-uh”) has released her new single “You Know What Goes Down” today via 2MR.

Throughout its throbbing pulses of techno and synth-like vocals, the single and accompanying self-directed video offers an unpretentious, unfiltered glimpse into Ece Era’s psyche. The single explores themes of societal expectations placed on women, the artificiality of femininity, and the internal conflict women experience between their natural selves and the roles they are expected to play.

Of the video, Ece Era says, “In everyday life, how much of our behavior reflects our authentic self, and how much is dictated by the history of the world and societal conditioning? I wanted to make a music video that’s simply an ode to saying ‘no.’”

