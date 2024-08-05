Clairo – Juna

Clairo put out her first music video in years for “Juna,” a standout track from her new album Charm. Directed by Bradley J Calder, Clairo visits an indie wrestling match in Worcester, MA produced by Beyond Wrestling.

While Charm might be evocative of balmy summer evenings and tête-à-têtes in plush conversation pits, it’s also the perfect backdrop for unexpected, new adventures and finding “charm” in everything.

“Juna” pairs with lush summer cocktails as well as it does with an evening by the ring.

