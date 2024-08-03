Sienna Spiro – Maybe

London-based singer/songwriter SIENNA SPIRO premieres her new single “MAYBE.” — a soul-baring ballad built on her phenomenal voice and deeply poignant lyrics.

Says SIENNA, “’MAYBE.’ is a song about realizing your worth and finally seeing who somebody truly is after being in the dark for so long.”

Equal parts dazzling and devastating, “MAYBE.” sets the 18-year-old rising artist’s voice against a stark yet gorgeously orchestrated backdrop of urgent piano melodies and luminous strings (courtesy of esteemed composer Anna Phoebe). In penning the quietly cathartic track, SIENNA co-wrote alongside Max Wolfgang (Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Sol Was (SG Lewis, Beyoncé), tapping into the undeniable talent that’s already caught the attention of stars like SZA and Snoh Aalegra.

Produced by Wolfgang and Was, “MAYBE.” immediately affirms SIENNA as the rare vocalist who requires little musical accompaniment to achieve tremendous depths of emotion, revealing an artist with a highly sophisticated command of her vocal powers.

