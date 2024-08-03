Maris – Salt Water Taffy
Indie pop rising star, MARIS, releases her new single, “Salt Water Taffy,” out everywhere. The song, co-written by members of the band flor, reflects on MARIS’ childhood summer memories getting salt water taffy at the beach.
MARIS says, “I wanted “Salt Water Taffy” to feel like summertime as a kid. The smell of rolling in the grass, the taste of salt water taffy from this old candy store called the Sweet Palace in Philipsburg, Montana, and the feeling of sunscreen on my skin. I wrote it with Dylan Bauld and Val Hoyt and it started with a chord progression that we loved. I based the lyrics on a line from a poem I had written earlier that week that went ‘gave you all of my vacation days’ and from there it formed into my ode to summertime.”
In support of her new music, MARIS will open for Melt on their North American tour, kicking off this October in Indianapolis. See all tour dates below.
Tour Dates
October 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Hifi Annex
October 4 – Chicago, IL – Park West
October 5 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club
October 7 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
October 8 – Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel
October 9 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
October 10 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
October 12 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
October 14 – Salt Lake City UT – State Room
October 16 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club
October 18 – Seattle, WA – Neumo
October 19 – Portland, OR – Holocene
October 22 – San Francisco, CA – Independent
October 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Bellwether
October 25 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
October 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
October 29 – Austin, TX – Antone’s
October 30 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
November 1 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall
November 2 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
November 3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
November 7 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
November 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
November 9 – Boston, MA – Royale
November 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
