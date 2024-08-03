Maris – Salt Water Taffy

Indie pop rising star, MARIS, releases her new single, “Salt Water Taffy,” out everywhere. The song, co-written by members of the band flor, reflects on MARIS’ childhood summer memories getting salt water taffy at the beach.

MARIS says, “I wanted “Salt Water Taffy” to feel like summertime as a kid. The smell of rolling in the grass, the taste of salt water taffy from this old candy store called the Sweet Palace in Philipsburg, Montana, and the feeling of sunscreen on my skin. I wrote it with Dylan Bauld and Val Hoyt and it started with a chord progression that we loved. I based the lyrics on a line from a poem I had written earlier that week that went ‘gave you all of my vacation days’ and from there it formed into my ode to summertime.”

In support of her new music, MARIS will open for Melt on their North American tour, kicking off this October in Indianapolis. See all tour dates below.

Tour Dates

October 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Hifi Annex

October 4 – Chicago, IL – Park West

October 5 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club

October 7 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

October 8 – Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel

October 9 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

October 10 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

October 12 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

October 14 – Salt Lake City UT – State Room

October 16 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

October 18 – Seattle, WA – Neumo

October 19 – Portland, OR – Holocene

October 22 – San Francisco, CA – Independent

October 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Bellwether

October 25 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

October 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

October 29 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

October 30 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

November 1 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

November 2 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

November 3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

November 7 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

November 8 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl

November 9 – Boston, MA – Royale

November 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

