Kaliii teamed up with fellow southern rapstress, Dallas’ Monaleo, to release their collab “Big One.” The fiery new single is accompanied by their epic From The Block performance where Kaliii reveals the gender of her new bundle of joy.

“Big One” also comes on the heels of Kaliii’s recent single and visual release for “Gas You Up” featuring Hunxho. Stay tuned for more new music on the way from the rapstress.

#kaliii #themonaleo