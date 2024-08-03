Conchis – Cray Cray

Emerging artist Conchis is thrilled to announce the release of her latest single, “Cray Cray,” a standout track from her forthcoming debut solo album, Chapters. Known for her unique blend of electronic, pop, and experimental music with touches of cinematic soundscapes, Conchis delivers a song that captures the complexity of life’s choices and the rawness of human emotion.

“Cray Cray” is a deeply personal and introspective track that delves into the choices we make in life and their impact on our personal journey. Conhis explains the inspiration behind the song:

“One day, I heard ‘Cray Cray’s’ melody and lyrics in my head out of the blue. At first, I thought they were a bit ridiculous and not my usual style, but they were so persistent that I just had to record them. The lyrics came easily, like a stream of consciousness. It’s always interesting when a song comes to me in this way. I like to think it’s my subconscious trying to make itself heard, and it’s a surprise for me what the song is actually about until the track is finished. It turned out to be about the choices we make in life, what we have achieved, and if it was the right choice for me to be childless. Also, if I’m sometimes just crazy or curious, or if those things are, in fact, the same.”

