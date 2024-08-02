Wild Ponies – Dreamers

Nashville-based country-folk duo Wild Ponies have released “Dreamers” the title track from their forthcoming LP out on August 23.

The song is a mission statement, the overarching theme of the album – a tribute to freedom, to life lived, love loved, and dreams dreamed in the way they wanted. It’s to all the dreamers out there – the overthinkers, the people who worry, and the people who try.

“Dreamers” follows “Love You Right Now,” inspired by the band and their partner, Laura, becoming foster parents, and lead single, “‘Hurt Your Heart,” a love song about the wholesome, polyamorous, Americana dream.

Dreamers was recorded and produced by singer-songwriter Brandy Zdan, with co-writes with Chely Wright, Ben Glover, and Nora Jane Struthers, and features guest musicians The Sea The Sea (Chuck and Mira Costa) and Nashville pedal steel legend Fats Kaplin. It is Wild Ponies’ most ambitious record yet. These 11 songs explore what exists beyond the traditional nuclear family and detail the joys and heartbreaks they’ve experienced as part of their journey to build the life – and family – they wanted.

