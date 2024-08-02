The National Parks – Whatever Comes

Indie rock band, The National Parks are thrilled to release their new single “Whatever Comes” that is out now.

“Whatever Comes” Is off their new album Wild Spirit to be released August 23rd.

The band says, “Whatever comes is about moving ahead without looking back. I wrote this song about being on a spiritual/faith journey and having the feeling that embarking on the journey would mean that everything was going to change. Although I’m still on that journey, and probably will be forever, I can look back and see how far I’ve come and how beautiful it has been. When you’re going through really difficult times it can be hard to look outward, it can be hard to see the bigger picture and I think it’s important to have someone to go down that road with, someone you can stay up all night talking to, someone who will go with you and someone you can lean on when you don’t feel strong enough to keep going. This is a song about going through the long dark night of the soul and looking up to see the stars and knowing that you’ll be okay. It’s about finding beauty in the unknown and discovering new and amazing things in this life.”

In support of the new music the band has also announce the Wild Spirit Tour.

Tour Dates

Friday, August 2, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

Sunday, August 25, 2024 – Leicestershire, England – The Long Road Festival

Monday, August 26, 2024 – London, England – Lexington

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland – King Tuts

Thursday, August 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – The Grand Social

Friday, September 6, 2024 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion

Saturday, September 7, 2024 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – Billings, MT – Pub Station

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

Thursday, September 12, 2024 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

Saturday, September 14, 2024 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

Thursday, September 19, 2024 – Idaho Falls, ID – Colonial Theater

Thursday, September 26, 2024 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Friday, September 27, 2024 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

Saturday, September 28, 2024 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone

Thursday, October 3, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

Friday, October 4, 2024 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Saturday, October 5, 2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Friday, October 11, 2024 – Omaha, NE – The Slowdown

Saturday, October 12, 2024 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Sunday, October 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 – Columbia, MO – Blue Note

Thursday, October 17, 2024 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

Friday, October 18, 2024 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

Saturday, October 19, 2024 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Sunday, October 20, 2024 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

#thenationalparksband