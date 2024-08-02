Melt-Banana – Stopgap

Today, Tokyo-based Noise-Rockers, MELT-BANANA release “Stopgap,” the first video from 3+5, their long-awaited ninth studio album.

The album is being released August 23 on 12” LP vinyl, CD, digital download and streaming platforms on their own A-Zap label.

The album showcases the duo’s visionary musical approach and extraordinary abilities as performers: Yako’s giddy, hyperactive vocalizing and Agata’s glitchy, cyberpunk guitar, delivered at dizzying speed, bathed in a whirlwind of aggressive electronics. As on previous releases, the music on 3 + 5 is unpredictable, always filled with surprises and excitement. Their aesthetic approach is exultant and experimental, fusing diverse genres, awash in chaotic energy.

