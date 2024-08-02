Lainey Wilson ft Miranda Lambert – Good Horses

Today, GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-PLATINUM artist, Lainey Wilson releases her new song “Good Horses – featuring Miranda Lambert” from her forthcoming and highly anticipated new album, Whirlwind, via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville.

“Good Horses,” the latest glimpse into Whirlwind, was co-written by Wilson, Lambert, and Luke Dick and produced by GRAMMY® award-winning producer, Jay Joyce.

“I am so excited for everyone to finally be able to have their hands on this song. Writing with Miranda and Luke feels like home, and I will forever cherish the day we wrote this song,” said Wilson. “‘Good Horses’ is all about finding your way back home, no matter where you are.”

Lambert adds, “‘Good Horses’ is about all the people that love the comfort of home, but also need to be free. Lainey and I wrote this song at my farm with Luke Dick. Lainey is a genuine and authentic human. I love watching her dreams come true right in front of our eyes, and it’s so cool to be a little part of it.”

