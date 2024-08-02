Ashe – I Wanna Love You (But I Don’t)

Today, Nashville-based artist Ashe unveils a new song, “I Wanna Love You (But I Don’t),” with an accompanying video co-directed by Ashe herself.

The track, produced by Collin Pastore and Jake Finch (boygenius), is taken from her long awaited third studio album, Willson, set for release September 6.

In celebration of her forthcoming LP, Ashe shares an additional surprise bonus track, “I hope you die first.”

“I just didn’t like myself very much and put on that I was this confident, sort of ray of sunshine and it all made me feel like a fraud,” Ashe says. “Writing ‘I Wanna Love You (But I Don’t)’ was the first time I tried to address all that musically and was so scary and so healing and I’m kinda surprised I’m releasing it at all but here we are!”

The new singles arrive on the heels of Ashe’s first taste of new music in almost two years, “Running Out Of Time,” which debuted last month. The song was also produced by Pastore and Finch alongside writers Julian Bunetta, Steph Jones (Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso”).

#ashemusic