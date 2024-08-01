Suki Waterhouse – Blackout Drunk

Today, musician Suki Waterhouse shares a new single titled “Blackout Drunk,” a standout from Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, her forthcoming 18-track double album.

“Blackout Drunk” intoxicates with its swinging handclap-laden bounce, woozy riffing, doo-wop harmonies, and chantable chorus. The blistering new bop was produced by Fred Ball, Hazey Eyes, and the album’s executive producer, Eli Hirsch, and written by Suki, Ball, and Natalie Findlay.

Watch the new visualizer by filmmaker and animator Callum Scott-Dyson (who directed Suki’s “My Fun” and “Faded” visuals).

Suki’s The Sparklemuffin Tour, her previously announced 25-city North American headlining jaunt in support of the album, begins at Salt Lake City’s Love Letters Festival on Friday, September 27th, and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Boston, Toronto, Montreal, and more. Preceding the tour, Suki will also appear at London’s All Points East (August 18th), and will support Mitski at Portland, OR’s Moda Theatre (September 21st).

SUMMER/FALL 2024

Sun. Aug. 18 – London, UK – All Points East Festival

Sat. Sep. 21 – Portland, OR – MODA Center +

“THE SPARKLEMUFFIN TOUR” FALL 2024

Fri. Sep. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Love Letters Festival

Sat. Sep. 28 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom *

Thu. Oct. 17 – Houston, TX – House of Blues ^

Fri. Oct. 18 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

Sat. Oct. 19 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Mon. Oct. 21 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren ^

Tue. Oct. 22 – San Diego, CA – The Sound ^

Wed. Oct. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

Mon. Oct. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom ^

Tue. Oct. 30 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

Mon. Dec. 02 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman ^

Tue. Dec. 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

Wed. Dec. 04 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

Fri. Dec. 06 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora ^

Sat. Dec. 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^ [Sold Out]

Sun. Dec. 08 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ^

Tue. Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ^

Wed. Dec. 11 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

Fri. Dec. 13 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

Sat. Dec. 14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS ^

Sun. Dec. 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY ^

Tue. Dec. 17 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

Wed. Dec. 18 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^

Thu. Dec. 19 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

Sat. Dec. 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern ^

^ w/ Bully

* w/ Debbii Dawson

+ w/ Mitski

