Sarah Kinsley – Realms

Today, breakout artist Sarah Kinsley unveils “Realms” —the third single to be released from her forthcoming album, Escaper, via Verve Forecast.

““Realms” is a question of all the infinite possibilities of alternate universes and parallel planes. In another world maybe I’m not a musician, maybe I’m a dentist, a graduate student, a barista, a child, a memory, an experience, a thing that never occurred, a person that never was! These are unknown eternities of who we might be in some other realm.”

“Realms” follows previously released songs “Starling” and “Last Time We Never Meet Again,” all featured on her much-anticipated debut album, Escaper.

In celebration of the new music, Kinsley will embark on a headline tour across North America, the U.K. and Europe in support of the new music, kicking off September 15 and including stops at New York City’s Webster Hall, two evenings at Los Angeles’ Troubadour and more.

September 16—Neumos—Seattle, WA

September 17—Polaris Hall—Portland, OR

September 19—The Independent—San Francisco, CA

September 20—Troubadour—Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

September 21—Troubadour—Los Angeles, CA

September 22—Valley Bar—Phoenix, AZ

September 25—House of Blues Cambridge Room—Dallas, TX

September 26—Antone’s Nightclub—Austin, TX (SOLD OUT)

September 29—The Basement East—Nashville, TN

October 1—Thalia Hall—Chicago, IL

October 2—A&R Music Bar—Columbus, OH

October 4—The Loft at Center Stage—Atlanta, GA

October 5—Motorco Music Hall—Durham, NC

October 6—Union Stage—Washington D.C.

October 9—The Great Hall—Toronto, ON

October 10—Theatre Fairmount—Montreal, QC

October 12—Higher Ground Showcase Lounge—South Burlington, VT

October 13—Royale—Boston, MA

October 15—The Foundry at The Fillmore—Philadelphia, PA

October 16—Webster Hall—New York, NY

November 8—Whelan’s—Dublin, Ireland

November 10—SWG3—Glasgow, UK

November 11—Band On The Wall—Manchester, UK

November 13—Thekla—Bristol, UK

November 14—Heaven—London, UK

November 18—Melkweg—Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 19—CBE—Cologne, Germany

November 22—Lido—Berlin, Germany

November 23—Cafe v Lese—Prague, Czech Republic

November 25—Strom—Munich, Germany

November 27—Le Bellevilloise—Paris, France

#sarahkinsleyd