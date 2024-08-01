MICHELLE – Mentos and Coke
On the heels of announcing their new album Songs About You Specifically, MICHELLE shares “Mentos and Coke,” the second offering from their new project due September 27 via Atlantic Records and Transgressive in the UK.
Utilizing choppy choral harmonies and punchy vinyl-tinged drums, they come together and ooze with intoxicating sweetness.
MICHELLE shares about the new single, “‘Mentos and Coke’ is for the person you can’t help but lose yourself to. The one you just can’t stand, and can’t stand to live without.”
Currently supporting Still Woozy on his Loveseat Tour, MICHELLE will be taking their catalog on the road once again during their fall North American tour titled A Tour For You Specifically. Launching October 30th, the headline run includes live dates in Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles and more.
Upcoming Live Dates
* = supporting Still Woozy
8/2 – Toronto, ON @ History *
8/3 – Toronto, ON @ History *
8/5 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
8/6 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
8/8 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
8/9 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 *
8/18 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem *
8/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *
8/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
8/14 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
8/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *
8/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
8/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Orlando Amphitheater at Central Floria Fairgrounds *
8/20 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *
8/21 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *
10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/1 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
11/3 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
11/8 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
11/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/13 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room at House of Blues San Diego
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
