Future Palace – Decarabia

It is commonly said that shared suffering is half the the suffering — but is it really always that simple? Berlin post-hardcore trio Future Palace dedicate their new song “Decarabia” to the relationships of people who are suffering from mental illnesses.

The picture the band paints of this difficult circumstance is engagingly complex and asks fundamental questions: How much can we help the loved ones around us when we ourselves are already dealing with so many of our own demons? How can we not be alone in our struggles when at the same time we see how it becomes too much for our counterpart?

“It’s not just bad if you yourself lose joy in life. It hurts all the more when you find out that a loved person has to deal with it,” singer Maria Lessing explains. “It’s a struggle to try to support someone when you need all your strength to be able to function. But in the end, you can resolve even such serious problems with work and growth and become happy together. In any case, I hope so.”

Musically, Future Palace show a completely new side with “Decarabia.” The nostalgic and at the same time modern synths in the intro and chorus make the band’s sound no less heavy, but give it a real danceable note. The trio creates hits potential that initiate reminiscences of compositions by Electric Callboy without their lyrical-ironic double bottom. The music video, again directed by Pavel Trebukhin, was filmed fittingly in an abandoned Soviet discotheque in Latvia on the border to Lithuania.

“Decarabia” appears on Future Palace’s upcoming third album Distortion, out September 6 via Arising Empire.

#futurepalaceofficial