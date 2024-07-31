Snail Mail – Tonight, Tonight

Marking her first new release since her “Easy Thing” single last fall, Snail Mail (Lindsey Jordan) has dropped her take on The Smashing Pumpkins’ song “Tonight Tonight” via Matador.

She recorded the song for the underground hit film I Saw The TV Glow which was released by A24 in January and is now available on streaming services. In addition to the song appearing on the soundtrack, Snail Mail also made her feature film acting debut in the Jane Schoenbrun-directed film. Snail Mail says, “This all came together really serendipitously. We had been working on this cover to play on the “Valentine’ tour, before I got the part. It came up early on because I have a tattoo on my right arm of the man in the moon to commemorate the first ever science fiction film, A Trip to the Moon and the Smashing Pumpkins video for “Tonight, Tonight.” While reading the script, I discovered the arch nemesis of the Pink Opaque is inspired by the same imagery. I told Jane we were doing this cover in NYC, they came and saw it live, and the rest was herstory.”

Snail Mail has also announced a summer East Coast tour, her only live shows in 2024. The dates kick off August 26 in Portsmouth, NH and conclude in Philadelphia, PA on September 8. The tour makes a stop in NYC at Central Park SummerStage on August 27 (where Tim Heidecker and Fenne Lily are also on the bill). The tour also includes shows with Waxahatchee and Greg Mendez.

Snail Mail tour dates

8/26 – Prescott Park Arts Festival — Portsmouth, NH

8/27 – Central Park SummerStage — New York, NY *

8/29 – Tree House Summer Stage — South Deerfield, MA ^

8/30 – State Theater — Portland, ME ^

8/31 – Arrowood Farms — Accord, NY ^

9/1 – Stony Pony Summer Stage — Asbury Park, NJ ^

9/2 – Planned Parenthood Show – Doug’s Boardroom – Kingston, PA

9/4 – Ting Pavilion — Charlottesville, VA *

9/5 – Hopscotch Music Festival — Raleigh, NC

9/6 – Filene Center @ Wolf Trap — Vienna, VA ^

9/7 – Phantom Power — Millersville, PA

9/8 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA #

* with w/ Tim Heidecker & Fenne Lily

^ with w/ Waxahatchee & Tim Heidecker

# with w/ Waxahatchee & Greg Mendez

