Illuminati Hotties –  The L

illuminati hotties, the project from musical mastermind and GRAMMY winning producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin, is back with her new album POWER, to be released on Hopeless Records on August 23rd.

Today she is releasing another song from the album “The L” with heavy distorted guitars and the perfect amount of pop,

Tudzin’s streak continues from previously critically acclaimed tracks “Didn’t” featuring Cavetown and “Can’t Be Still.”

Sarah Tudzin spoke on the track saying “The L is about knowing when to back down – it’s a lesson I’ve had the great fortune to have many chances to learn over and over again. It’s about putting your pride aside in favor of resolution. We could go separate ways, but I’ll take the “L” instead.

The vocals in the bridge are from the original demo, and capture how tiny and vulnerable I feel when I’m surrendering to love and compromise. It’s very hard when you’re independent and sure-headed and stubborn to figure out how to navigate partnership, but I’ve thrown my hands up in this song… love always comes out on top.”

TOUR DATES

09/25 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room^*

09/26 – San Diego, CA -Casbah^*

09/28 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel^*

09/29/24 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post^*

10/01 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios^*

10/02 – Vancouver, BC – The Biltmore Cabaret^*

10/03 – Seattle, WA – Neumos^*

10/04 – Boise, ID – Neurolux^

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court^

10/06 – Denver, CO -Larimer Lounge^

10/08 – St. Paul, MN -Turf Club^

10/09 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium^

10/10 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall^

10/11 – Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary^

10/12 -Toronto, ON -Longboat Hall^

10/13 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Foufs^

10/15 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^

10/16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair^

10/17 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church^

10/18 – New York, NY -Bowery Ballroom^

10/19 – Washington, DC – Black Cat^

10/20 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall^

10/22 – Nashville, TN – The End^

10/23 – Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade (Purgatory)^

10/26 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada^

10/25 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia^

10/27/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^

10/29 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^

10/30 -Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge^

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom^

^ with Daffo

*with Maddie Ross

