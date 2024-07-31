Hello Mary – Three

NYC’s Hello Mary – Helena Straight, Stella Wave, and Mikaela Oppenheimer – recently announced the September 13 release of their new album Emita Ox via Frenchkiss Records.

They also shared the single “Three,” a song that evokes the fairy tale of a young girl named Emita and her pet ox.

Today they return with the official video for “Three” which was directed by Mark Cheche.

The clip premiered via Paste and the band told them “we saw other stuff that Mark worked on and thought his animation style was really cool. After hearing ‘three’ he came to us with a concept for the video and we loved it! It was fun to have a clear plot for a music video, especially for this song.” Cheche shares, “when I heard three it immediately became one of my favorite songs, and I felt honored to get to work with such a dynamic and talented band.” Paste say, “Three” is intricate, passionate and splendidly fantastical. The accompanying music video is a nostalgic fever dream directed by Mark Cheche.”

Hello Mary tour dates

July 30 – Drkmttr – Nashville, TN *

Aug 1 – Off Broadway – St Louis, MO ^

Aug 3 – Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO ^

Aug 4 – Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM ^

Aug 30 – End of the Road Festival – Dorset, UK

Aug 31 – Manchester Psych Fest – Manchester, UK

Sept 1 – Edinburgh Psych Fest – Edinburgh, UK

Sept. 4 – The Shacklewell Arms – London, UK *

Sept 5 – Brixton Windmill – London, UK *

Sept 11 – Rock City – Nottingham, UK %

Sept 12 – Barrowland Ballroom – Glasgow, UK %

Sept 13 – Bristol SWX – Bristol, UK %

Sept 14 – Roundhouse – London, UK %

Oct 4 – Barboza – Seattle, WA *

Oct 6 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR *

Oct 9 – Brick & Mortar (Popscene) – San Francisco, CA *

Oct 10 – The Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA *

Oct 12 – Best Friends Forever Festival – Las Vegas, NV

Oct 14 – Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO *

Oct 16 – Raccoon Motel – Davenport, IA *

Oct 17 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN *

Oct 19 – Schubas Tavern – Chicago, IL *

Oct 20 – Lager House – Detroit, MI *

Oct 21 – The Garrison – Toronto, ON *

Oct 24 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY *

Oct 25 – Ukie Club – Philadelphia, PA *

Oct 26 – Warsaw – – Brooklyn, NY %

Oct 27 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC *

Oct 29 – Pinhook – Durham, NC *

Oct 30 – Masquerade-Purgatory – Atlanta, GA

Nov 1 – Andy’s – Denton, TX *

Nov 2 – White Oak Music Hall (upstairs) – Houston, TX *

Nov 3 – Levitation Festival – Austin, TX

* denotes headline

^ denotes dates with Julie

% denotes support for American Football

