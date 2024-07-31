Georgia Gets By – Split Lip

Georgia Gets By, the project of New Zealand’s Georgia Nott, announces her new EP, Split Lip, due September 6th on Luminelle Recordings.

The announcement comes with a dual single release of two instantly memorable tracks “Some Kind of Angel,” which was co-written by Grammy award nominated producer Billboard (Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Blackpink) and the EP’s title track “Split Lip.”

“‘Split Lip’ and ‘Some Kind of Angel’ are depictions of my masculine and feminine counterparts. The songs and their visual worlds express how it feels to engage in intimacy through these two lenses,” Georgia explains. “The soft gentleness of some kind of angel vs. the stoic and at times aggressive nature of split lip. Although these two parts of myself are inseparable it was fun to play with the contrast between them.”

Written fairly quickly, Split Lip was born out of the dissolution of her first queer relationship. Every song is deeply personal, so much so that Nott went back and forth on whether to release them, before realizing that being able to express that vulnerability was the most important thing. “When people don’t hold back in their art it’s really beautiful to me,” Nott explains. Although Split Lip is a metaphor for many kinds of separations, throughout any fervent intensity, there’s also a sense of playful abandon that is never far behind. Mainly working with long-term friends and collaborators on the EP, it’s easy to sense the love and care that comes with creating alongside a carefully considered inner circle. “It’s impossible to make the kind of art that I make on my own,” she says, and it’s this commitment to forging the deepest connections possible that makes Nott’s songs feel high stakes.

