Today, Fousheé is thrilled to announce her incredible next album – Pointy Heights – set for release on September 13th via RCA Records.

The LP shares its name with the land her grandfather purchased in Jamaica, with the intention that her whole family could build homes and live there. With Pointy Heights, Fousheé zigs out of the frenetic R&B-punk of her acclaimed previous album, softCORE, as she paints an entirely new sonic palette. Playing the part of singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, we enter a world shaped by her home, where old school, indie Reggae, rhythms buoy dance-friendly melodies and a natural cool that makes her the go-to collaborator for today’s biggest artists. The album is a 180 by an artist who makes genres feel like quaint ideas of a bygone era. In Pointy Heights, Fousheé makes an entirely new sound, an effortlessly bold move from an artist who has created one of the most adventurous, melodically resonant records of the year.

Pointy Heights is rich with crackling bass lines, spangly guitar parts, and rollicking, sharp drum sounds, all anchored by the next level songwriting that has defined Fousheé since her first project – time machine – was released three years ago. Her songwriting prowess has made her one of the most sought-after collaborators of the last few years, collaborating with Childish Gambino’s Donald Glover, Steve Lacy, Teezo Touchdown, Lil Yachty, and more.

An amazing new track from the album, entitled “Still Around” is available to hear today.

