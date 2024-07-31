Elena Matei – Lost In Time

Elena Matei has captured the essence of raw emotion with her new single, “Lost in Time.” The track delves into the complexities of a relationship at a crossroads, where feelings of doubt and hope intermingle.

Elena Matei masterfully captures the core of affection in her new single, “Lost in Time,” taking listeners through the trials and tribulations of love. The lyrics reflect Matei’s decision to hold onto love, with lines like “You used to tell me I’m your heaven, How could an angel fall apart from above?” Matei’s powerful vocal delivery brings these emotions to life, making the song a heartfelt experience for listeners. The music video for “Lost in Time” complements the song’s emotional depth with striking visuals set in the stark, colorless backdrop of a Los Angeles subway station. She stands out in a vibrant yellow coat and dress, symbolizing hope and resilience against a bleak background. The video features intimate close-ups of Matei inside and in front of a moving subway, contrasted with scenes of a man in the same pose, emphasizing their deep connection and tension. Their embrace at both the beginning and end of the video serves as a metaphor for enduring love and the cyclical nature of their relationship. “Lost in Time” was written and produced by Elena Matei, Greg Shilling, and Stephen Santa Teresa.

