Charlotte Day Wilson – My Way

Charlotte Day Wilson releases “May Way” live performance taken from Cyan Blue which is out via Stone Woman Music/XL Recordings.

In May, the Toronto-born-and-raised singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Charlotte Day Wilson released her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Cyan Blue via Stone Woman Music / XL Recordings.

Working alongside producers Leon Thomas (SZA, Ariana Grande, Post Malone), and Jack Rochon (Beyoncé, H.E.R, Daniel Caesar) on Cyan Blue, Day Wilson crafts a smoothly woven cyan tapestry of her eternal influences – thumping gospel piano, warm soul basslines, atmospheric electronics, and penetrating R&B melodies – while also showcasing the next evolution of her time-bending songwriting.

August 3 – Tienen, Belgium – Suikerrock

August 4 – London, UK – Summer Dayes

August 8 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Syd For Solen

August 9 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West

September 17th – St. Catherines, Ontario, Canada – With Feist

October 12th – Mount Fuji, Japan – Asagiri Jam

October 15th – Tokyo, Japan – WWW

November 16th – Mexico City, Mexico – Corona Capital

