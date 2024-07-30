Pearl & The Oysters – Planet Pearl

Los Angeles-via-Paris pop voyagers Pearl & The Oysters – the duo of Juliette Pearl Davis (Juju) and Joachim Polack (Jojo) – today announce their new album, Planet Pearl, their second LP for Stones Throw out September 20th.

Unlike the band’s previous LPs deeply rooted in a sense of place, Planet Pearl is an extraterrestrial concept record, written from the perspective of castaway space explorers marooned on Earth. Like Bowie’s Major Tom, Pearl & The Oysters look at home from a new perspective, feeling not wonder but estrangement.

Accompanying today’s announcement is the AOR-indebted/yacht rock-tinged “depressed disco” song “Big Time” which casts a skeptical eye on sun-drenched, seemingly carefree Los Angeles with a vibrant music video directed by Nikki Milan Houston. The video is a spin on an 80s B-movie, inspired by John Carpenter’s alien flick “They Live.” “It’s our version of an LA-centric mini-musical,” says Houston. “It showcases the inhabitants of Planet Pearl as they pose for their own kind of postcard.”

Europe

11 August – Venlo, The Netherlands – Zomerparkfeest

16 August – Geneva, Switzerland – Piz Palü

18 August – Le Juch, France – Chez Hubert

USA

10/16/2024 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere (Zone One)

10/17/2024 – Philadelphia, PA – PhilaMOCA

10/18/2024 – Washington D.C. – Comet Ping Pong

10/19/2024 – Raleigh, NC – Neptunes

10/21/2024 – Gainesville, FL – The Wooly

10/23/2024 – Atlanta, GA – 529 Bar

10/24/2024 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room

10/26/2024 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

10/27/2024 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

10/29/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Last Exit

11/03/2024 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

