Oceanator – Drift Away

Brooklyn’s Oceanator releases new video for “Drift Away” from her upcoming third full-length album, Everything Is Love and Death, on Polyvinyl Records on August 30.

Elise Okusami says about the song and video: “I had listened to Dopesmoker the night before and was in a sludge-y kind of mood. The bass was the first thing to come for the song and the whole thing was built around that. Some of the lyrics came right away, too, but the rest was worked out during demo-ing and in the studio. I kind of see this song as like the anchor song of the record, not necessarily in terms of tone but in terms of vibe. The video was all shot when we went to do the album cover photo shoot, and I wanted it to just be a kind of drifting, unsure, nebulous sort of thing. The leapt from a sinking ship to a crumbling pier line was in there early on and kind of sums up the feeling of leaving one unsure and tenuous situation for another. Since I wanted to do kind of just like a talking drone-y thing for myself the whole time, I thought it would be cool to have a guest vocalist on there. NNAMDÏ absolutely killed it. I am so pleased with what he did on the track and I think it really brings it into an even spookier world.”

TOUR DATES08/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ! [SOLD OUT]

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Spruce Street Harbor <

09/06 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

09/07 – Belmar, NJ @ Salty’s <

09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right <

09/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works ^

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern ^

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House ^

09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme ^

09/20 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean ^

09/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

09/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer ^

09/23 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe ^

09/24 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger ^

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Row One at Cannery Hall ^

09/26 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Boneyard ^

09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall ^

09/29 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street ^

10/01 – Lancaster, PA @ West Art ^

10/02 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s ^

10/04 – Troy, NY @ No Fun ^

< w/ Bacchae

! w/ Jeff Rosenstock

^ w/ Pile

