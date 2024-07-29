Sex Week – Kid Muscle

Sex Week, the rising Brookyln duo of actor and musician Pearl Amanda Dickson and songwriter and producer Richard Orofino, release “Kid Muscle,” the new single from their recently announced debut, Sex Week EP, due August 30th via Grand Jury.

“Kid Muscle” showcases the band’s unique seductive sound and alchemy, pairing sprawling slowcore with black metal-inspired growls and sinister whispers. The result is an unsettling alien plod that Orofino says feels like “a song from another planet.”

Tour Dates:

7/29 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Rooftop *

8/7 – Brooklyn, NY @ 148 Frost St ^

8/29 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool ~

9/16 – Ridgewood, NY – TV Eye +

* w/ Pile

^ You Missed It w/ Die Spitz & Birthday Girl

~ w/ Why Bonnie

+ w/ Closebye and Zero Point Energy

#sexweeek