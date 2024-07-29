Kayla Silverman – Heaven Can Wait

Today, New York Based based alt-pop princess Kayla Silverman releases risque yet romantic single “Heaven Can Wait,” outlining the events of a forbidden relationship. Silverman is a true pro at romanticizing loneliness, yearning, lust and all other wacky emotions shared by those in their 20s. “Heaven Can Wait” serves as an ode to the 20-somethings dealing with those confusing emotions surrounding love and sex.

Silverman is an alt-pop musician that has drawn from both the classical and electronic spheres to create her at-once regal and whimsical sound, which is evident in her upcoming music. She dives into the technicolor chaos of navigating one’s mid-twenties, expanding her interest in Baroque and Renaissance art and offering an even more personal approach to her artistry.

She recounts the inspiration behind the new song saying “’Heaven Can Wait’ is like a pair of shiny new shoes that give you blisters. You look fabulous, but do you really feel fabulous when you are reminded by how much pain you are in with every step you take? Your life can really be easier if you just take them off, but they are just too cute. ‘Heaven Can Wait’ is from the perspective of the experience of the other woman. But it is also about the all-too-familiar need to love and to be loved, so much so that one will actively throw aside their sense of pride and self. Love should not be that hard, but for many women like me, it is.”

To accompany the new song, Silverman gives a performance displaying confident conviction in a colorful music video produced by The Wild Honey Pie. In the video, you’ll see elements of romance, with hand-kisses, lit candles and detailed renaissance fashion. Silverman portrays the feelings of a woman on cloud-nine, in a forbidden lustful relationship knowing it’s wrong but acknowledging that it feels so right in the moment.

#kaylasilverwoman