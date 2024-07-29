Allegra Krieger – Into Eternity

Last month, Allegra Krieger announced her new LP Art of the Unseen Infinity Machine (due out September 13th on Double Double Whammy).

Today, Krieger is back with a second single from her highly anticipated new album, the album standout “Into Eternity.”

“Into Eternity” introduces a new stylistic wrinkle, taking on a sprechgesang narration over an uneasy guitar motif. In a stream of consciousness delivery, Krieger presents a series of seemingly disparate vignettes – the chaos of a New York street, a memory of an interaction with a grieving ex-boyfriend, a homeless woman, a butterfly – and pulls at the common threads that connect them. Like much of the album, the song is invested in transfiguring the commonplace; examining events big and small and in doing so trying to take hold of their significance.

Krieger says of the track:

This song is an observation of menial and major moments, and how they all fit together in a chaotic world; every individual has their own path, their own story, though we all move through it together under the same sky. For better or for worse. It’s about looking for brightness where there is darkness.

In support of the album Krieger is announcing a fall tour with Greg Mendez.

Tour Dates

10/17 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC *

10/18 – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA *

10/19 – Club Cafe – Pittsburgh, PA *

10/21 – Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH *

10/22 – The Bishop – Bloomington, IN *

10/23 – Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI *

10/24 – 7th Street Entry – Minneapolis, MN *

10/25 – Schubas Tavern – Chicago, IL *

10/26 – Lager House – Detroit, MI

10/27 – The Drake – Toronto, ON

10/29 – The Rockwell – Somerville, MA

10/30 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY *

* = w/ Greg Mendez

