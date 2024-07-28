Skylar Simone – Shiver EP

R&B/Pop star on the rise Skylar Simone announces her highly anticipated new EP, Shiver, will be out on Friday, August 16th via Def Jam Recordings.

Shiver, produced by the legendary D’Mile (Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, Victoria Monet), Scribz Riley (Doja Cat, 21 Savage), and Trackside (Khamari), is a testament to Skylar’s artistic growth and evolution. Exploring themes of love of another and the self, and acting from a place of heartbreak and confidence—as well as finding the latter through the pain of the former—the project embodies the contrasts of human emotion, inviting listeners on a visceral journey of self-discovery. Each track showcases Skylar’s range and prowess as both a vocalist and a storyteller. The EP contains previously released singles “Shiver” and “Shut Up.”

