Ravyn Lenae ft Childish Gambino – One Wish

Two weeks out from the release of her sophomore album Bird’s Eye, Ravyn Lenae returns to share new single “One Wish” featuring Childish Gambino. The Dahi-produced single finds Lenae at her most vulnerable, examining her relationship with her mostly absentee father.

The song arrives alongside an Andre Muir-directed music video that depicts some of the specific instances that inspired the song while exploring expectation — and the pain that comes with one being let down in their expectations — across a variety of relationships.

Earlier this week, Ravyn shared the following about the song’s significance:

One of the most beautiful things about making ‘Bird’s Eye’ was the amount of reflection that was required to truly tell a story that felt clear and honest. Digging into the nooks + crannies of my journey so far was so rewarding in many ways, but it’s most meaningful when it manifests into tangible change in my life. “One Wish” is one of the most important songs on the album b/c it highlights the complex relationship I’ve had with my Dad,” she adds.“The lyrics remember my 10th birthday + feeling upset that he couldn’t make it. It was important for me to address these built-up emotions in song in order for us to now be on a beautiful path of genuinely learning [about] each other + rekindling. Something valuable I’ve learned is being able to really humanize my loved ones and understand the context around people more deeply. I love you Dad and so happy we’re here.

Upcoming Live Dates

8/10/24 – Portland, OR – Edgefield Lawn (The Best Day Ever Fest)

9/26/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater (Supporting Omar Apollo)

10/5/24 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/8/24 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/10/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

10/12/24 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

10/16/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/18/24 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/20/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/25/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/26/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/10/2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

11/11/2024 – Berlin, Germany @ Saalchen

11/12/2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

11/15/2024 – Paris, France @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

11/17/2024 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

11/18/2024 – London, England @ Brixton Electric

11/19/2024 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

