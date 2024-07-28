Amy Shark ft Tom Delonge – My Only Friend

Amy Shark – one of Australia’s most successful artists and an 8 x ARIA award winner – has dropped her newly released track, “My Only Friend” feat. Tom DeLonge from blink-182 via Wonderlick / RCA Records, which will be included on her highly anticipated upcoming third studio album, Sunday Sadness.

Emotive and tender, “My Only Friend,” showcases Shark at her best vocally & lyrically with DeLonge adding his signature vocal to create a beautiful story about friendship. The song offers another peak into Sunday Sadness, which includes the Gold-accredited release “Can I Shower At Yours,” “Beautiful Eyes,” “Loving Me Lover” and her latest release, fan-favorite “Two Friends.” This album, set for release in August, is the first from Shark in three years, following the release of ARIA #1 albums Cry Forever in 2021 and Love Monster in 2018.

The release of “My Only Friend” now firms up the trifecta of Shark working with all three members of blink-182 – “Psycho” featuring Mark Hoppus in 2018 and “C’mon” with Travis Barker in 2020.

Of “My Only Friend” Amy explains: “The song is about those moments in life when you’re in a situation with someone you love, whether a party, a dinner, a wedding – and you feel for them, you’re worried about them, and they seem alone in the corner while you know everyone. It’s isolating for them but your love and care for them is stronger than the moment and the people around you. Sometimes you feel they just need to hear the words, don’t worry, I got you, you’re my only friend.”

Sunday Sadness is an 11-track masterpiece by Shark, featuring the creative contributions of a dream line of up producers including Kid Harpoon, Joel Little, Dann Hume, Jon Hume, Sam de Jong and Matt Corby.

Speaking on the upcoming release, Amy shares: “I specifically wrote this album on Sundays, constantly daydreaming about the happiest moments and the worst, remembering the best people while still getting over others. I am different on Sundays, I am not sure why, but I bet you are too.”

Shark continues: “I think about my life so much on Sundays, my family, my friends and probably you. I’m still learning people, I’m still trying to be a better person, Sunday Sadness has every emotion I feel, you’ll smile in some songs and feel the love – but you’ll also be sad and probably not sleep well this Sunday night.”

