Lily Meola – Heartbreak Rodeo

Maui-born singer and Willie Nelson protégé Lily Meola proudly announces her new EP Heartbreak Rodeo set for release on August 23 with Nettwerk.

The EP blends elements of pop and country, which she continues to showcase on the latest single “Mar Vista.” Meola’s soulful vocals and smooth emotional delivery capture the overwhelming feeling of heartbreak.

“’Heartbreak Rodeo’ is the first project of mine that I’ve been able to really take the time to focus on. That has been so refreshing. I’m always going to write about the journey… The inevitable ups and downs I face will find their way into my music. Although the topic of this EP is mostly about heartbreak, I tried to keep the melodies and music on a more positive/nostalgic note.”

“’Mar Vista’ is the nostalgic feeling and memories that stick with you after a breakup. The smell, the conversations, the moments that mean nothing and everything all at once…” Meola shares.

Leading up to the anticipated release of Heartbreak Rodeo, Lily has released the singles “Cowboy” and “Gasoline.” To support the new music, she recently wrapped a few shows with Lukas Nelson, played a handful of sold out shows with Stephen Sanchez, and performed at Willie Nelson’s historic 90th birthday concert event, dueting with Nelson on their song, “Will You Remember Mine.”

